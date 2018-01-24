Law Enforcement Get Special Training at Juvenile Officer’s Conference

DULUTH, Minn. – Since 1955 the Minnesota Juvenile Officer’s Association has provided members of law enforcement special safety training.

This training is designed to help with situations involving young people.

Members of law enforcement from around the state who work in schools are learning valuable lessons this week at a special conference in Duluth.

Those taking part include juvenile probation officers and investigators.

They are learning about the latest drug trends and laws affecting juveniles.

“We hope, like I said, to be able to network and ask questions from those of those other colleagues that we have statewide and working in multi disciplines,” said Minnesota Juvenile Officer’s Association Treasurer Cory Spencer. “We’re hoping to create kind of a team effort.”

The conference concludes with a school resource officer course on Thursday and a case study on Friday.