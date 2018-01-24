Mamma Mia! Actors Visit FOX 21 Ahead of Opening Night

Famous Musical Marks Reopening of Historic NorShor Theatre
Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – The long-awaited opening of the NorShor Theatre is just over a week away and the regional premier of Mamma Mia! is kicking off the entertainment.

The show features songs from Abba.

The story follows a young bride as she prepares for her wedding.

She invites three men from her mother’s past hoping to find out who her father is.

Mamma Mia! will be running February 1-18.

Showtimes:

  • Thursday – Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Shows are almost sold out. To learn more or purchase tickets, head to norshortheatre.com.

