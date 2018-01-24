Public Comments on Barker’s Island Plans

The city is hoping for your input to restore the beach.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The city of superior focused in on the future restoration of Barker’s Island Beach during a public meeting.

The city held the public meeting to share preliminary engineering concepts for the beach’s future. The beach is a major part of the overall success of Barker’s Island. Wednesday night the Parks Rec and Forestry Department presented drawings of the proposed plans. The major parts in the project include a restroom, changing area, and extended beach area.

The city of Superior is asking the public to speak up and visit their website to watch the full presentation.