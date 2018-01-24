UMD College Republicans Host Fundraiser

The group will be traveling to Washington D.C.

DULUTH, Minn.- The University of Minnesota Duluth’s College Republicans held a fundraiser at Glensheen Mansion.

The UMD College Republicans met with gubernatorial candidates at the event is a fundraiser. The group is attending the CPAC in Washington D.C.

UMD College Republicans President Kynze Lundeen says organizing the event is an honor.

“It means a lot to me to have my CR’s learn from candidates that are running under the republican platform and that they’re introduced to the same values that I was introduced to as well,” Lundeen said.

Members of the club say majority of UMD’s campus is liberal. The event gives the College Republicans an opportunity to gather with like minded people.