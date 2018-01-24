‘Visit Duluth’ Launches Minneapolis Marketing Campaign Ahead Of Super Bowl

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth’s convention and visitor’s bureau – Visit Duluth – has all eyes on the upcoming Super Bowl in Minneapolis and the thousands of visitors that’ll be there.

A marketing campaign all about Duluth has launched on Metro Transit’s blue line to U.S. Bank Stadium.

Visit Duluth has wrapped a light-rail train showing off what the city has to offer.

There are also billboards inside the train.

The message to the thousands of football fans is “Find It” in Duluth.