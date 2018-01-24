‘Visit Duluth’ Launches Minneapolis Marketing Campaign Ahead Of Super Bowl

Dan Hanger

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth’s convention and visitor’s bureau – Visit Duluth – has all eyes on the upcoming Super Bowl in Minneapolis and the thousands of visitors that’ll be there.

A marketing campaign all about Duluth has launched on Metro Transit’s blue line to U.S. Bank Stadium.

Visit Duluth has wrapped a light-rail train showing off what the city has to offer.

There are also billboards inside the train.

The message to the thousands of football fans is “Find It” in Duluth.

You Might Like