Aerial Lift Bridge Undergoing Deck Replacement

The center sections of the bridge can last for several more years before they'll have to be replaced.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s been more than 60 years since the deck on the Aerial Lift Bridge in Duluth was last replaced.

Workers have started the process of replacing it again.

Since the shipping season is now over this deck replacement won’t affect marine traffic, but those using the bridge will experience some delays for a while.

Workers are replacing the first 25 feet of the deck on both sides.

Conditions worsened over time because of salt, sand and vehicle traffic on the bridge.

The center sections will eventually have to be replaced too but are okay for now.

“The bridge is now taken out of service through the coast guard. vehicle traffic, as you can see, is going to be down to one lane. It’ll be down to to one lane until the job is complete, which will be the first part of March,” said Aerial Lift Bridge Supervisor Dave Campbell. “They’ll do one half of the bridge, one side of the bridge and then will switch one way traffic over to the other side of the bridge.”

One side of the sidewalk will also be closed off.

The deck replacement will cost about $300,000.

You’re asked to be patient when coming across the bridge and keep an eye out for crews while they work.