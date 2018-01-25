Duluth Coffee Company and Earth Rider Join Forces

The new coffee beer can be found in Superior and Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn.– Two brewers of different kinds have teamed up to create the perfect coffee beer.

Earth Rider Brewery and Duluth Coffee Company released the pale ale Thursday night. Workers say told the coffee beer is created using an imperfect pale ale but made complete with the help of the Duluth Coffee Company.

“Overall in the flavor you might not even be able to tell there’s coffee in there,” director of coffee Charlie Comnick said. “We wanted subtle, noticeable overall but still really to be true to its style of pale ale.”

This is the first time Duluth Coffee Company can be found in a beer.

You can find it on tap at Duluth Coffee Company on East Superior Street and Earth Rider’s Tap Room just over the bridge in Superior.