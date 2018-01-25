Hundreds Partake in Northland Figure Skating Competition

The event is free and open to the public all weekend.

DULUTH, Minn.- This weekend figure skaters are hitting the ice for the 38th annual Northland Figure Skating Competition.

The Duluth Figure Skating Club puts on the competition all weekend at AMS Oil Arena and the DECC. The skaters range from little ones to adults. Club coach Heather Seyfer has been apart of the club for 35 years; starting as a competitor, now a mom in the stands, and a coach.

Seyfer says the best part is seeing skaters accomplish their goals.

“Developing confidence in young women like that and men as we have some in our club as well, is absolutely priceless in child development,” Heather Seyfer said.

Each skater in the competition aims to tackle different skills in their routine. The judges focus on artistry, not just tricks by using the international judging system. The IJS is also applied in the Olympics. Skaters here come from across the region and Canada. The weekend long event is free for the public.