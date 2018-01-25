Mushers Prepare Dog Teams For the 34th Annual John Beargrease Dog Sled Marathon

Race Begins Sunday in Two Harbors
Nikki Davidson

Dozens of dogsled teams are preparing for a big day in Two Harbors with the start of the 34th Annual John Beargrease Dog Sled Marathon.

FOX 21 met up with a team that won second place in the longest race in 2017. Ryan Redington has a home in Ino, Wisconsin and says the conditions were great for training this year. To see how the team prepares, click the video above.

More information on the Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is available here.

