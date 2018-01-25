UW-Superior Launches Strategic Diversity Plan

The university introduces first Strategic Plan for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Superior has recently initiated the first Strategic Plan for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in the history of the institution. The plan is designed to help the UW-Superior community achieve a diverse and inclusive campus climate.

“There have been so many groups in involved,” said Jerel Benton, Senior Diversity Officer. “It’s been great. It gives us an opportunity to look at policy and practices to make sure we are fostering an inclusive environment.”

Four goals will be prioritized and shepherded by the diversity and inclusion committee. The goals include enhanced communication; assessment and implementation; recruitment and retention of students and staff; and engagement and education.

“We’re looking at the needs from a student perspective – needs to better prepare students to enter higher education,” said Benton.