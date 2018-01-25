Weekend Spotlight: Feb. 26-28

It’s time to “Warm Up to the Brews” this Friday night. Bent Paddle Brewing, Carmody Irish Pub, Earth Rider Brewery, Lake Superior Brewing and Moose Lake Brewing will be sampling over 15 delicious craft beers at the Rex bar. After tasting these local beers, be prepared to dance the night away with Kind Country and Black River Revue. Kind Country is a Minneapolis based band that plays American standards as well as their own brand of cosmic American music. Black River Revue is a local freshwater bluegrass band from the Twin Ports area. Tickets for the event are just $22 for the beer sampling & concert or $10 for the concert only. Tickets will be available at the door Friday night. The Rex is located in the lowest level of Fitger’s at 600 East Superior Street.

And, if you are looking to rock the night away, Apollo’s Beacon is a high energy, alternative/hard rock band from Bloomer, Wisconsin. They will be playing at the powerhouse bar both Friday and Saturday nights starting at 9:00pm. The Powerhouse Bar is located at 423 3rd Ave in Proctor.

