Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland Receive “Exergaming” Kits

Seventy-five members received the kits now and the remaining 75 will receive them at a later date.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland are taking exercise and gaming to the next level.

These kids are some of the first in the state to receive game kits that encourage physical activity.

The kit includes a NERF ball and energy tracker.

It’s called “exergaming.”

“The kids get to track their points for how much energy they put in and they will get to track it on a game,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland Branch Director Ted Hoffman. “So it’s combining kind of a video game with getting that exercise, so just another way to get kids moving.

Every step and movement made can earn you points.

“The watch has a little detachable piece of technology that you can plug into a computer or a phone and then it tracks it on an app,” Hoffman. “Then depending on how many points you can earn there are different games that you can play within the app.”

United Healthcare donated 150 of these kits to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland.