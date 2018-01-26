Enivronmental Analysis Moving Forward on Mineral Withdrawal of Superior National Forest

Public Comment Period Reopens Through Feb. 28

DULUTH, Minn.-The U.S. Forest service is moving forward with doing environmental analysis for a proposed mineral withdrawal from the Superior National Forest.

The Forest Service received more than 90,000 comments looking into the matter which involves copper-nickel Twin Metals mining project near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.

. Now they will prepare an environmental assessment to study how mineral withdrawals would affect the land. If there analysis reveals environmental issues, the public will be invited to have their say on the topic.

“While the science indicates significant environmental impacts are unlikely to result from the proposed withdrawal, I am deeply aware of the controversy regarding socio-economic implications,” said Superior National Forest Supervisor Connie Cummins. “Our specialists are working hard to ensure the EA accurately describes all the facts of the proposal, to aid the Secretary of the Interior in his decision.”

In January of 2017, the Forest had a proposal that seeks to withdraw about 234,000 acres from the Superior National Forest from mineral leasing actions for 20 years. The Secretary of Interior must approve that, if it were to become a reality.

Even though the public comment period is closed for the environmental analysis, the Forest Service has agreed to accept additional comments on the matter through Feb. 28. To make those comments, visit this website. Click on comment/object on the right side of the page. The comments received now, will be considered during the environmental assessment, which will be completed by January of 2019.

“The proposed withdrawal does not apply to valid existing mineral rights, private lands, private mineral estates, private fractional minerals interests, or sand, gravel or stone quarries,” the Forest Service said in a prepared statement. “The proposed withdrawal area is adjacent to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and to the mining protection Area, and is located within the Rainy River watershed on the Superior National Forest.”