New science building taking shape at UMD

An engineer on the project is also a UMD alum

DULUTH, Minn. – Construction on the new science building at UMD is moving along. FOX 21 got a look inside the new facility on Friday. The building features four floors with both laboratories and classrooms together in one place. UMD’s Swenson College of Science and Engineering alum Laura Hart is an engineer on the project.

“It’s really cool that I still have connections with UMD, and to keep building those relationships,” Hart said. “Being a part of a project that I can help not only my company, but the project with the connections I’ve made at UMD.”

The $44 million project is expected to be completed by fall of 2019.