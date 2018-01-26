Superior Ice Lake Festival Kicks Off

The festival will also have food vendors and ice sculptures.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – You can expect thousands to be on Barker’s Island in Superior for the Lake Superior Ice Festival.

It’s day one and the atmosphere is described as electric.

The snow slide will be open and pond hockey will kick off tonight.

When you pick a date six months in advance you never know what the weather will be like.

“We were a little worried that certain aspects would melt, but everything seems like it’s going pretty well,” said Travel Superior Marketing Director Nikky Framakes. “The only thing that had to get moved and cancelled was the stock car racing down at Amnicon Lake, but everything else seems to be a good and go.”

