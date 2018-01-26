Wood Stove Exchange Program Helps Protect the Environment

More than 50 percent of the heating appliances used for Project Stove Swap are manufactured in Minnesota.

DULUTH, Minn. – More and more people are exchanging their old wood stoves for newer ones that also protect the environment.

Project Stove Swap started a year ago and gives homeowners incentives for upgrading their wood stoves.

Energy Plus in Duluth has a lot of customers coming in searching for a wood stove.

“We’re releasing much less carbon than we use to,” said Energy Plus Salesman Brad Biermaier. “Basically the only thing going out of the new unit is moisture out of the wood itself.”

In fact, they say more than half of their business comes from selling wood stoves.

“It’s evolved to the point where it’s much cleaner than it use to be. You’re burning half the wood and getting twice the efficiency out of the wood you’re burning,” said Biermaier. “Basically the only thing going up anymore is the moisture out of the wood. Everything else is getting reburned.”

Project Stove Swap is funded by Minnesota Power.

So far more than 200 older wood stoves have been exchanged through the program.