Man Stabbed Repeatedly; Police Believe Crime Is Random

20-year-old Male Victim Being Treated for Multiple Stab wounds; 23-year-old Male Suspect in Custody

DULUTH, Minn. – Early this morning, a man was stabbed at least twelve times in his home. Duluth Police believe the suspect entered the victim’s home through an unlocked door and began stabbing him while he was sleeping in bed.

It’s believed that the suspect randomly entered the victim’s residence and the suspect and victim did not know each other.

A 20-year-old male victim was was transported via ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital. The victim’s condition is not known at this time but it appears his injuries are non-life threatening.

A 23-year-old male suspect was taken into custody on preliminary charges of Attempted Murder and Burglary.

The incident occurred on the 4700 Block of Grand Avenue in Duluth.

“Even for us today it was an eye opener,” Duluth Police Lt. Chuck O’Connor said. “If it pans out that this is what happened; a very violent, random act, that just kind of shows that always lock your doors. Always be conscious of your surroundings.”

Duluth police believe all people involved have been identified and accounted for. The incident is under investigation.