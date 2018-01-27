Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker Visits Superior

Gov. Walker addressed health care and sales tax rebate.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Governor walker traveled to the Northland Saturday meeting with the Republican Party of Douglas County.

The Republican Party of Douglas County held its annual Lincoln Day dinner in Superior. Governor Walker spoke to on-goers addressing issues, including what he hopes for the future of healthcare.

“Affirms that preexisting conditions will be covered in the State of Wisconsin,” Gov. Scott Walker said. “To make senior care for senior citizens like my parents; and others, to make senior care permanent. To do more to make sure we can drive premium costs down, particularly for small business owners and farmers in this state. Buy health insurance on this individual market.”

Governor Walker also touched on a rebate, giving Wisconsin families with children under the age of 18 a $100 per child tax credit.

“That child will be ellidgable for a one hundred dollar credit that families will get direct deposit or in the mail before September 1st, so they can use that to buy back to school supplies, clothing and other things,” Gov. Walker said.

The state would distribute the credit as a sales tax rebate.

Governor walker says it will help fuel the economy and create an even bigger surplus in the future.