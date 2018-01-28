Fly Fishing Film Tour makes a stop in the Northland

DULUTH, Minn. – The Fly Fishing Film Tour made its way to Duluth on Sunday, hosted by the Arrowhead Fly Fishers and Gitchee Gumme Trout Unlimited organizations. The tour is a celebration of all things fly fishing.

“It’s an opportunity for people to come out and learn about the sport, and see some really great stories about how people fish, where they fish, with cool locations, big fish and adventure,” board member of the Gitchee Gumme Trout Unlimited Carl Haensel said.