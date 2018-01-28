Lake Superior Ice Festival Wraps Up With More Pond Hockey

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Lake Superior Ice Festival in Superior wrapped up Sunday with more pond hockey at Barker’s Island.

The hockey side of the festival is a fundraiser for the Superior Amateur Hockey Association.

The tournament here is a chance for players to come together to play with snowbanks as hockey boards, and nets that are six feet wide and only six inches high.

“Both teams are playing on the same sheet of ice, so nobody really has an advantage over the other one. I think they just like the atmosphere down here off Barker’s Island, and not having the boards. It’s a different game when you have snow banks,” said Mike McCoshen, the tournament director.

Besides hockey, the very detailed ice sculptures were another big hit this year.

Organizers project three to five thousand people attended the three-day festival.