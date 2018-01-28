Rep. Jen Schultz kicks off re-election campaign

Schultz is seeking a third term as the Representative for State House District 7A

DULUTH, Minn. – DFL Rep. Jen Schultz has announced her candidacy for a third term for State House District 7A. Schultz kicked off her campaign on Sunday at Blacklist Artisan Ales in Duluth. Schultz is looking to address issues with Minnesota healthcare, tax reform, and affordable education.

“I’ve built really good relationships on both sides if the isle,” Schultz said. “I feel like this is a time where people want to see change, and they’re sick of gridlock and being polarized. So I’m going to go down [to St. Paul], bring some unity, unite us, and do good things for the state, because it’s not happening on the federal level.”

Schultz is a professional economist, as a professor in the Labovitz School of Business and Economics at UMD.