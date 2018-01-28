Volunteer Veterinarians Have All Eyes on Beargrease Dogs

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- The John Beargrease race is made possible by many volunteers, including nearly 20 volunteer veterinarians.

The vets travel from all over to provide pre-race vet checks and ensure safety during the event.

“It’s wonderful to be able to come here and work with these athletes,” head vet volunteer Gregg Phillips said. “I mean we see the couch potato pets all week long in our practices and now we get to come out and work with the elite athletes.”

Problems vets could see on the trails range from dehydration to even a cold.

The vets say it’s a team effort between the volunteers, mushers and dogs to get everyone from start to finish in a healthy manner.