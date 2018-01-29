Beargrease Mid Distance Racers Cross Finish Line

Martha Schouweiler Wins Race for Fourth Straight Year

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. – It’s a night of celebration for the winners of the Beargrease mid-distance race who crossed the finish line Monday morning.

Martha Schouweiler won the mid-distance race for the fourth consecutive year. Last year, her team completed the first ever three-peat and they extended that record Monday.

Shouweiler says a lot goes in to building a champion team.

“It boils to what we’re doing with the team, so the genetics of the dogs, the dogs themselves, training, the nutrition, and there are a few other things that we do that we just don’t talk about,” said Martha Schouweiler after her victory.

The mid-distance and youth racers had an awards banquet at the Skyport Lodge in Grand Marais.

Mushers told us, even when they don’t win, they’re always happy for the winner.

For them, it’s prize enough to run dogs on the Beargrease trail.

“The trail was so fast this year, I’m just holding on for dear life,” said Frank Moe, who finished second in the mid-distance race. “I mean that trail is up and down and windy and it’s pretty hard packed this year so it’s kind of like being on a roller coaster with no seat belt.”

Many mushers know each other and love coming together every year to celebrate their teams’ hard work.