Blaze Injures Firefighter in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis.-One firefighter suffered a minor injury this morning after responding to a structure fire at 2217 Lackwanna Ave. in Superior.

Fire units arrived to find smoke billowing out of a detached garage. Crews extinguished the fire quickly.

Damages estimates are a $5,000.

The cause has yet to be determined.