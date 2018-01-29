Couture Floral Design in Duluth’s Woodland Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. – When you think of flowers, a special occasion probably comes to mind. Technology has since changed the way many of us order flowers, as it’s now easier than ever to go online, place an order and have it delivered.

However, owners of one flower shop in Duluth are looking to keep as many orders as they can, local.

“We just love flowers,” said Layla Olson, Co-owner at Saffron and Grey.

When you walk through the door, the fragrance of fresh flowers fills the air.

“Everybody is working extra, preparing day and night, it’s kind of like finals week for florists,” said Olson.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, deliveries are in high demand at the shop, specializing in couture floral design.

“We focus on making things more tailored to our clients,” said Abby Olson, Co-Owner at Saffron and Grey.

For the Olson sisters, the past seven years have consisted of trial and error.

“We worked at a flower shop during college and just absolutely loved the industry and just kind of never wanted to quit,” said Olson.

After graduating college and working other jobs for nearly three years, they decided to pick a new petal and continue to grow.

“It happened really fast, but it was exciting and awesome!”

“People always told Abby and I, you two should open a shop together and we thought that was crazy,” said Olson.

But, they did just that. Purchasing the space at 2303 Woodland Avenue in Duluth from a former florist named Jill.

The ladies at Saffron and Grey spent time training in Holland after purchasing the store back in July of 2011. They also like to source things locally from Minnesota and the Duluth area as much as possible.

“All of the money that gets spent on the floral for your order gets put back into our community and it supports local people like me, my sister and out employees here,” said Olson.

The sisters now have a staff of ten including themselves, all being supervised daily by the shop dog, Ms. Faline.

These Cook natives are now looking forward to a wild wedding season this summer. For now, they’ll continue doing what they do best, making customers smile.

“I always wanted a job like that so I feel very fortunate.”

Saffron and grey is open Monday – Friday from 9 – 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 – 2 p.m.

The shop does offer a weekly $10 dollar wrap bouquet.

