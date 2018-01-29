MnDot Considers “Can of Worm” Intersection Updates

The can of worms intersection is a visibility concern.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth’s ‘can of worms’ or what the Minnesota Department of Transportation formally calls the “Twin Ports Interchange Project” is slowing sliding along.

MnDot is currently narrowing down the preferred alternatives to make the “can of worms” intersection a safer place for drivers traveling through the Twin Ports. Monday night transportation officials discussed advancing the design process and taking feed back from the neighborhood around the tight convergence of interstate 35 with U.S. highway 53 and I-535. MnDot officials say visibility is a major safety concern where the ramps meet together. The plan is to separate the merge points, to eliminate crashes, and make better access for cargo coming and going from the port. The top of the interchange area will also undergo improvements.

“We’re going to modify the location of that signal system to something to be more like what the travelers would expect at a normal interchange,” MNDot engineer Dwayne Hill said.

MnDot says the process is still early on after losing out on past federal grant applications.

Officials are aiming for construction in 2019 with the hope of accessing more federal dollars.