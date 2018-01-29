One Book Northland Honors Local Author

The book club aims to celebrate reading books accessible to everyone in the region.

DULUTH, Minn.- For the 17th year libraries around the region are joining together celebrating the One Book Northland project.

This month’s chosen book is written by local author Katharine Johnson titled The Wind and The Drum. Officials are excited to celebrate a book from the community.

“Even better in a year like this when we can find a local tie in,” Duluth Public Library Manager Carla Powers said. “So we’re talking about a local book, written by a local author, that has some local significance to us here in the Superior area.”

Readers say the book highlights the Scandinavian heritage and is filled with rich history. You can find it at the Duluth, Cloquet, and Two Harbors Public Library.