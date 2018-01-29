Police To Release More Details Tuesday In “Random” Stabbing

DULUTH, Minn. – Charges were pending Monday night against a man accused of randomly stabbing another man in West Duluth multiple times while he was sleeping in his bedroom.

The attack happened 6 a.m. Saturday inside an apartment building at 4731 Grand Avenue.

Authorities believe the 23-year-old suspect went through an unlocked door before stabbing the 20-year-old victim at least a dozen times.

The victim was recovering Monday night at St. Luke’s Hospital from those non-life threatening stab wounds.

The names of the suspect and victim have not been released.

Duluth police expect to release more information Tuesday.