Superior Sister City Celebrates 20th Year

Students are fundraising to make a trip to the Sister City

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior Sister City is celebrating a 20 year relationship with Ami Machi, Japan.

Monday night kids in the Superior School District are getting a taste of another culture. The Japanese New Year was honored Monday night. Families tasted exotic foods. learned origami, and dress up in kimonos.

“Just to be a kid from this area and have the opportunity to experience a different culture,” Chairman of Sister City Commission Shane Kreplan said. “Something you wouldn’t see in your backyard or something around this area.”

Some students in the community will have the opportunity to experience the culture first hand. Coming up in August the Sister City Commission is sending 12 students to visit a North Town in Tokyo. Students are preparing for the trip through bake sales and other fundraisers. Students will be staying with host families during the trip and attending a cultural festival.