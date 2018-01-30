Bridge Construction Complete at Fitger’s

Will Make for Easier Access to Superior Street

DULUTH, Minn.-Construction for the corroding bridge that goes from the Pickwick parking lot to Fitger’s ramp has been completed.

The new, stronger bridge, will make it easier for pedestrians to access Superior Street from the Fitger’s complex.

Officials from Fitger’s say that this new bridge adds a vibrancy to their property.

“We are so excited, we are stewards of this historic building and the surroundings and it’s very important to us to maintain the integrity and beauty of the area,” said Tami Tanski Sherman, Fitger’s mall manager.

AMI Consulting Engineers in Superior were the ones behind the design and construction.