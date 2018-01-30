Community Celebrates Northland Olympic Curlers

The athletes will officially leave in two days for their final training.

DULUTH, Minn.- Northland curlers are being sent off to compete for team U.S.A in South Korea for the winter Olympics.

The Duluth Curling Club put together a spaghetti dinner to help raise money for the athletes’ families.

The curlers say they’re going to face some tough match–ups at the Olympics.

“My big thing is I just want to walk away feeling like we played our game and we stayed together as a team, and did everything we know that we can do,” Olympic curler Aileen Geving said.

Players say the Northland community is always supportive. While at the Olympics they just want to represent the curling club and the U.S.A to the best of their ability.

“Any time you get a chance to wear U.S.A on your back, it’s a huge honor,” Olympic curler John Shuhster said. “Especially to do it on the biggest stage that you can do it as a sports player that’s not one of the big four sports.”

