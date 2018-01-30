Duluth’s ‘Cold Front February’ Kicks Off Thursday

Event Encourages Duluthians to Enjoy Winter Activities

DULUTH, Minn. – The first-ever Cold Front February is coming to Duluth later this week.

The event kicks off with a festival in Canal Park this Thursday through Sunday. The festival has vendors and entertainment plus all kinds of outdoor activities like a sliding hill and ice rink to help Duluthians get out and enjoy winter.

“It doesn’t have to be seventy and sunny to get outside and enjoy Duluth,” said Sue Mageau, Vice President of Marketing for Visit Duluth. “We have lots of things going on. There is several events happening all month long as well.”

“When it gets cold out we don’t go inside and take shelter, we go out and enjoy it. We bundle up and get out and do the fun things we have to do in Duluth.”

It opens on Thursday with Duluth’s Largest Coffee Break at Lake Place Park and Duluth’s Largest Happy Hour at Grandma’s Sports Garden.

Both events help raise funds for the Lakewalk restoration.