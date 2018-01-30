Man Who Carved “Snitch” Into Victim’s Body Is Sentenced

WRENSHALL, Minn. – A Wrenshall man who kidnapped and carved the word “snitch” into his victim’s body is sentenced for the crime.

The Carlton County Attorney’s Office says a judge sentenced 21-year-old Scott Lindgren to 50 months in prison.

Lindgren pleaded guilty to tying a 17-year-old boy to a chair, beating him and carving the word “snitch” into the boy’s chest.

Police arrived at Lindgren’s home in 2017 as Lindgren was attempting to drive off with the victim after the assault.