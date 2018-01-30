Twin Ports History to be Highlighted Through “Zenith City on Tap”

Northland Uncovered: Duluth and Superior History

DULUTH, Minn. – Each month, officials at Glensheen Mansion plan community events at the historic home.

Coming up in February, they’re featuring the stories that built the Twin Ports.

Zenith City on Tap is a history series by Duluth author Tony Dierckins.

Dierckins is the publisher of Duluth’s Zenith City Press.

These talks will be happening every Wednesday in February.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the talk begins at 7 p.m.

Zenith City on Tap subjects:

February 7: “From Opera to Movies: Duluth’s Historic Theaters”

February 14: “The Twin Ports’ Long Love Affair with Beer”

February 21: “Financing the Fortune that Built Glensheen”

February 28: “From Stone to Steel: Twin Ports’ Pioneer Industries”

Another tradition continuing at Glensheen is the snowshoe treks throughout the grounds.

A donation of snowshoes from Hartley Nature Center has made it possible for anyone who purchases a Grounds Tour to also be able to use a pair of those snowshoes.

Tours on Tuesdays will also be discounted through May.

When purchasing a Classic Tour it will be just $5 on Tuesdays.

For more information, head to glensheen.org.