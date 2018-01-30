Woman Reported Missing in Grand Rapids

Last Seen First Week of January

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.-Grand Rapids police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Tawhna Pringle, 30, was last seen at her Grand Rapids apartment in the first week of January. She has not been heard from since.

She is believed to be driving a Silver 1999 Ford 150 with the Minnesota license plate 698-XHU.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (218) 326-3464.