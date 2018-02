148TH Fighter Wing Keep Skies Safe Above Super Bowl

Fox 21 flies with the 148th to see how it's done

Duluth, Minn. – Keeping the Super Bowl safe is on the minds of Duluth’s 148th Fighter Wing. Different departments come together to help achieve their mission of protecting the sky.

Fox 21 photojournalist Adam Jagunich flew aboard a KC135 Stratotanker on an F-16 refueling mission. The plane reached 20,000ft with a full crew on board.