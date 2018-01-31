Exhibit Marks 100th Anniversary of the 1918 Fire

There are books about the fire available for purchase that feature dramatic writings and poetry.

DULUTH, Minn. – This Oct. will mark the 100th anniversary of a massive fire in northern Minnesota.

Stories about this fire have been passed down through generations.

The fire of 1918 is considered to be the worst natural disaster in Minnesota history that left 450 people dead.

Oct. 12, 1918, is a day that will never be forgotten.

The Carlton County Historical Society is taking you back 100 years with its new exhibit.

The display is called: A Century Ago the Great 1918 Fire.

You’ll see metal items that were melted together because of the heat from the fire.

This quilt features photographs that shows some of the destruction.

The exhibit will be open year round.

“It points out how different the times were 100 years ago, that a fire like this could have destroyed over 500 lives and millions of dollars worth of property,” said Carlton County Historical Society Executive Director Rachael Martin. “The fire was so intense that smoke and the aroma of the smoke could be detected on the Atlantic Ocean. Ships out there were aware there was a fire going on somewhere, here.”

The second part of the exhibit features trains. They were used to evacuate thousands to safety.

The fire reached Duluth on Oct. 12, 1918 at 7 p.m. The Cloquet–Duluth fire began after a locomotive set a small fire northwest of Cloquet.