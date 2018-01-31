First Musher Crosses Beargrease Finish Line

Ryan Redington Wins 34th Annual John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon
Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon has a winner.

Ryan Redington crossed the finish line at 5:00 a.m. to win the 34th running of the race.

Ryan Anderson came in second place crossing the finish line just after 7:45 a.m.

The race wraps up at Billy’s Bar after more than two days of competition.

We have live highlights throughout our morning show and a wrap of the race on our evening newscasts.

Related Post

Fans Flock to 2017 Beargrease Finish Line
Preparing for the Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon
Inside Look at the John Beargrease Marathon Starti...
Carrying Trail Mail in the Beargrease Marathon

You Might Like