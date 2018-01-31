First Musher Crosses Beargrease Finish Line
Ryan Redington Wins 34th Annual John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon
DULUTH, Minn. – The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon has a winner.
Ryan Redington crossed the finish line at 5:00 a.m. to win the 34th running of the race.
Ryan Anderson came in second place crossing the finish line just after 7:45 a.m.
The race wraps up at Billy’s Bar after more than two days of competition.
