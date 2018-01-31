New Housing Option for AmeriCorps Members

The home will be located at 2114 W 3rd Street

DULUTH, Minn. – AmeriCorps members spend hours volunteering and a lot of time helping others.

Now it’s their turn to be rewarded.

Several community partners are rallying behind AmeriCorps to provide housing for some of their members.

AmeriCoprs members often face challenges when it comes to housing.

Some of them make less than $12,000 a year.

“The project is going to help the members develop a lot of new skills. Our members are from all over the U.S. and they join our program for a variety of reasons and they come from a variety of backgrounds,” said AmeriCorps Assistant Program Director Alana Svensen Hults. “This project specifically is going to focus a lot on some of their construction skills and helping them learn how to build and rehab a home when it comes to drywall and things of that nature.”

Ecolibrium3 has an AmeriCorps Vista program in the Northland named Resilience Corps.

Members work on anti-poverty programs and tutoring.

This abandoned house in Lincoln Park will eventually become a new home for AmeriCorps members in Duluth that can spend up to one year serving the community.

“The redevelopment will actually bring that back, so it’s a functioning household that will have five bedrooms,” said Ecolibrium3 CEO Jodi Slick. “One bedroom, handicap accessible bath and fully kind of accessible downstairs that we can actually host a wheelchair bound AmeriCorps member.”

The house is expected to be ready by Aug. 1 when 16 new Vista members will join the team.