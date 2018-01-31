Northlanders Prepare for Upcoming Caucus

DULUTH, Minn.- Wednesday night training was held at the Duluth Labor Temple in preparation for caucuses starting Tuesday Feb. 5th.

The Northlanders undergoing training learn how to host their precinct caucus. Training goes through how to register people and how to except resolutions that could be passed on to the state. The training is ran completely by volunteers.

“All these people that are here doing the training have day jobs and they spent hours preparing powerpoints and going over the training,” senate district seven chair Theresa O’Halloran-Johnson said.

To find where you caucus visit the Minnesota Secretary of State caucus finder.