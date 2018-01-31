Redington Wins 2018 Beargrease Marathon

Ryan Redington Won the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, Crossing the Finish Line at 5:00a.m. Wednesday

DULUTH, Minn. – After countless hours of mushing along the North Shore of Lake Superior, Wednesday morning brought a winner in the 2018 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

FOX 21 News was at the finish line as fans and followers arrived throughout the final hours to congratulate their favorite teams and experience Beargrease fever.

“We’ve never done this before so we’re excited to see how the sled dog races work,” said one race follower. “We’re just glad it’s a beautiful day!”

Excitement from fans and followers helped welcome the mushers as they crossed the finish line.

“I’ve been racing since I was five years old,” said musher and Alaska native Ryan Redington.

“Throughout my life it’s been a family tradition of mushing and racing and races especially in the Iditarod,” said Redington.

He happens to be the grandson of the founder of the Iditarod.

“It was perfect; it was really good trail conditions,” said Redington.

After practicing his team over 1,800 miles, Redington took to the Beargrease trail Sunday.

“The dog team was on fire all the way,” said Redington.

This year, he won the race.

“I was patient early and didn’t let the dogs go too fast in the first hundred miles,” said Redington. “They were ready for the last 270, they were ready.”

Veterinarians also spent the past four days traveling to each checkpoint. A common practice many strive for year after year.

“Camaraderie, it’s like a family reunion every year, we like to see the same people as well as a few new faces every time,” said veterinarian David Gagnon.

One familiar face to the race happens to be Ryan Anderson.

“I always come to the race to be competitive and try to get to the finish line as fast as I can with my team,” said Anderson.

This year, Anderson took second place in the race. His record shows victory in 2011, 2015 and 2017.

“The trail was hard and fast the first three-quarters and then the snow came,” said Anderson.

Now, winner Ryan Redington has his eyes set on another prize this year, winning the race his grandfather founded. .

“First place in the Iditarod gets a 90 pound bronze statue of my Grandpa and that’s the dream is to take that home,” said Redington.