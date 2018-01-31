St. Luke’s Offers eCare Program for All

Online Proram Aims to Treat Patients Conveniently

DULUTH, Minn. – With cold and flu season well underway, it can be helpful to get a diagnosis online so you can start treating your illness quickly.

St. Luke’s has started an eCare program.

This is part of St. Luke’s goal to provide convenient access to care.

Users can enter their symptoms into the online program and a St. Luke’s doctor will evaluate them.

If the user needs medication, a prescription will be sent to the pharmacy.

Additionally, users don’t even need to be St. Luke’s patients to use the service.

The eCare can be used any time of the day, and providers will respond within one hour between 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., seven days a week.

To use the service, log on to www.slhduluth.com/eCare.