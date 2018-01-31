UWS Invites Students to Help Build the Kindness Quilt

The supplies are provided in select offices on campus.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The University of Wisconsin Superior is asking students to tap into their creative side to show kindness on campus.

The Kindness Quilt has become a UWS tradition. During the month of February students, faculty, and families on campus are invited to decorate a felt square to represent equality. The supplies are located on campus at the Veterans and Nontraditional Student Center, Gender Equality Resource Center, and the Office of Multicultural Affairs. At the end of the month the dean of students will sew the felt squares together, creating the kindness quilt. Students say the quilt betters the campus community.

“Like when you were a kid and you use to get a gold star,” UWS student Helana Semborski said. “Like that feeling you got because you knew that’s a good thing. That’s kind of what the blanket reminds me of.”

Whens students stop into one of the three offices and sign in, they are automatically entered into the drawing, to win the kindness quilt.