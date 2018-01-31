How The Weather Impacted The Beargrease Trail Conditions

Cold Temperatures, Strong Winds & Snow Fell As The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon Took Place

DULUTH, Minn — The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon wrapped up this morning at Billy’s Bar.

The mushers and the dogs became one with mother nature as they spent 3 days out in the elements. Eager to get inside and rest up. Meteorologist Brittney Merlot talked with the top 2 finishers about the trail conditions and how important the speed is to the race.

As temperatures hit 40 degrees just days before the start of the race, worries of the temperatures being too warm, melting the snow, creating icy trails became a concern.

“Everything was smooth and the trails were great at first!” explained Ryan Redington that took first place.

“We got ahead of the storm and only had a little bit of snow but it didn’t slow us down at all. It was really pretty much perfect and that super blue blood moon was really something special.”

Ryan Anderson who came in second place was caught in the Alberta Clipper that dumped 5″ of snow between Sawbill and Finland, Minnesota.

“It was snowing and white out conditions with blowing snow everywhere and I could barely see the tracks in front of me.” said Anderson.

The quick piling up fresh snow also made it harder for the dogs to pull the sled through it easily.

“I think it slowed everybody down. Then the tight race that it was, it ended up kind of spreading everyone out.” explained Anderson.

Weather can sure take a toll but as they crossed the finish line this morning with sunny skies and windy conditions, it was all behind them!