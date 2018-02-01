Crews Continue Through Cold in Aerial Lift Bridge Construction

Officials say construction is right on schedule.

DULUTH, Minn.- This cold weather is not stopping workers on the Aerial Lift Bridge.

This is the first time in 60 years the deck of the bridge is being replaced. As of Thursday the aerial lift bridge has traffic down to one lane. Officials say the construction is right on schedule. Work on the west side is almost complete. Projects such as this one have to be done in the winter.

“But the work has got to get done at a certain time,” aerial lift bridge supervisor Dave Campbell said. “We don’t have a lot of time to work until the shipping season starts again.”

Next week workers will start replacing the deck in the other lane.

Officials say the switch over will cause minor traffic delays.