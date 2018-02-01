Duluth Holds Inaugural Cold Front Celebration

The weekend celebration also includes more than 40 attractions, events and deals around town.

DULUTH, Minn. – What better way to embrace these chilly temperatures than with a celebration?

Duluth’s largest coffee break took place at Lake Place Park as part of the first ever Cold Front Festival.

It was hosted by the Greater Downtown Council and Duluth Coffee Company provided the hot coffee.

Donations were also collected to help pay for restoring the Lakewalk.

“The Lakewalk is a great opportunity for us to really enjoy the natural beauty of this area,” said Duluth Coffee Company Sales Manager Samuel Levar. “Having a great Lakewalk and restoring it and keeping it upright is great for the community because we’re able to enjoy the outdoors.

The celebration didn’t stop there.

Grandma’s Sports Garden hosted Duluth’s largest happy hour.

The Cold Front Festival goes through Feb. 4 in Canal Park.