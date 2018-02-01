It’s Finally Girl Scout Cookie Season

Girl Scouts are the largest female lead business in the world.

DULUTH, Minn.- The second most purchased cookies in the United States are available this Saturday.

The cookies are sold by the largest female lead business in the world, it’s Girl Scout cookies. Thursday the Girl Scouts received over 5,000 boxes of cookies and this shipment is just the kick off of the season. People around the country stock up on these beloved cookies, sold by the girl scouts.

“They’re learning the entire time the five essential steps in cookie sales which are; goal setting, business ethics, people skills, money management, and decision making,” program and member support manager Hannah McCabe said. “Which so many people need to know about.”

When you buy a box of cookies from the Girl Scouts they earn “cookie dough” cash that can be used to fund any Girl Scout trip they want to partake in.