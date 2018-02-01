Historic NorShor Theatre Officially Open

Downtown Duluth is beaming with excitement for the long awaited Theatre.

DULUTH, Minn.- The wait is finally over the 1910 NorShor Theatre is open for business with actors on stage Thursday night performing to a sold out audience of roughly 700 people.

“Are you kidding this is the biggest thing that has happened in our town since I don’t know when,” Duluth Playhouse Executive Director Christine Gradl Seitz said. “I mean lets think about it, we finally have a community art center, our NorShor Theatre is back.”

Hundreds of supporters of the arts community in Duluth packed the NorShor Theatre on its first official night of being open to the public since it closed in 2010. This comes after roughly $30 million of renovations; including 600 yards of curtain, nearly 200 new lights, and 4.5 tons of steel.

“I think our community is proud, they’re proud to be apart of it,” Gradl Seitz said. “They want to celebrate in our success, in it’s future, and our value downtown.”

The historic art deco theatre still shows off pieces of artwork from the 1920’s, making the NorShor experience one–of–a kind.

“I think for downtown Duluth it really brings back the historic nature of even 100 year ago when Duluth was the center of Minnesota arts and culture,” attendee TJ Kennedy said. “It really brings everyone in Duluth a place to call their own.”

The Duluth Playhouse actors and production crew have been preparing for this big night as well with the regional debut of “Mamma Mia” which runs through February 18th. The opening night is huge for the city of Duluth. The massive project that took nearly a decade of collaborating between the city of Duluth, the state of Minnesota, and Sherman Associates. The NorShor Theatre could use your help with a remaining $3.2 million owed on the project. A capital campaign is underway with the Duluth Playhouse.