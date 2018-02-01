Locally Sourced Meals Help Fund Duluth Gardens

The annual Art of Food is a packed fundraiser every year.

DULUTH, Minn.- Over 100 people gathered enjoying a unique meal, made completely of locally sourced vegetables with means to grow more in the Northland.

The Duluth Community Garden Program teamed up with the Arrowhead Professional Chef Association creating locally sourced meals to raise money for local gardens. The annual Art of Local Food fundraiser helps the Duluth Community Garden Program get closer to achieving their goal of a garden in every 10 block radius.

“It gives access to gardening to everyone; regardless of your income, where you live,” director of Duluth Community Garden Program Emily Richey said. “To grow your own food, is a pretty powerful thing.”

The program has 20 gardens throughout the city, which helped create the six course meal provided tonight.