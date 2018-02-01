Victims Identified in Logging Truck-Car Collision

Incident Happened Near Intersection of Arnold and Normanna Roads

DULUTH, Minn.-A a 33-year-old woman was killed at about 3 p.m. yesterday when she drove over the center line near the intersection of Arnold and Normanna Roads north of Duluth, and crashed head-on with a logging truck.

The woman, who was ejected from her vehicle, has been identified as Natalie Alvar. Race Klassen, a 4-year-old boy in the car, had to be extricated and he was transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition. He was wearing a seat belt.

The crash is still under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.